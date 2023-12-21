Sara Bay Financial Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

