Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 25.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.73. 1,504,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

