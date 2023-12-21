Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

