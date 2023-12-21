Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RVP opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
