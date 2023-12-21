Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

