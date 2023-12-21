Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 35,976 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

KVUE stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

