Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $393.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

