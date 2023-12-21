Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $179,803.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

