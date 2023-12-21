Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.