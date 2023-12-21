Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.