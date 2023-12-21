Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.