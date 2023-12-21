RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jonestrading cut their price target on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

RE/MAX stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,786.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

