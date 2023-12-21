Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $939,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

NSC opened at $229.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

