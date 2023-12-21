Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Power Integrations Stock Down 4.0 %

POWI stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

