Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Markus Puhlmann Purchases 60,419 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 60,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 15,708.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 695,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,810.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann acquired 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.27 per share, with a total value of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CATX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.