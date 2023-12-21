Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,411 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.70 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

