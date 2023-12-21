Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

