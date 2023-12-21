OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.