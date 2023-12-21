OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

