Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 400 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.88. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.