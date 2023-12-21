Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.