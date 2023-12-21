Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.