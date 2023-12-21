Optimum Investment Advisors Has $409,000 Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 768,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

CPZ opened at 14.84 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

