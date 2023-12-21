OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.13. The company had a trading volume of 597,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,353. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

