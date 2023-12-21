Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 261.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.86. 672,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $461.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

