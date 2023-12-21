Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.31 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

