New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.