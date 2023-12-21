Nepsis Inc. Sells 4,079 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. PetIQ comprises about 5.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,499 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PETQ opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $277.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

