Nepsis Inc. Reduces Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. PetIQ accounts for 5.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

