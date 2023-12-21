Nepsis Inc. Raises Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Health Catalyst makes up 2.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 1.59% of Health Catalyst worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

