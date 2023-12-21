Nepsis Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $218.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

