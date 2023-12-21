Nepsis Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 5.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

