Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $419.40 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $393.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

