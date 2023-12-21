Nepsis Inc. Buys 586 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 5.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

