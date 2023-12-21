M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTB. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

MTB stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

