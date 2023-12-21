Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

