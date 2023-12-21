Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

