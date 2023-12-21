Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

