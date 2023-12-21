Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6,031.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $419.40 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $427.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

