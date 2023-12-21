Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

