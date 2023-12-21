Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

