Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.