Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 8,175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

