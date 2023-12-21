Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 656 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 8,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

