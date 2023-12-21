Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 919 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

