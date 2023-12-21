Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

