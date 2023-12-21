Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

NYSE:EW opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

