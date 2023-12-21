iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

