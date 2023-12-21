iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.