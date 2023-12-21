iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $299.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

