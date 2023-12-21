iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

